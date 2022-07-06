HC issues notice to P.C. George

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday issued notice to Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) leader P.C. George on a petition seeking to cancel the bail granted to him in a case relating to sexual assault on a woman.

Justice Kauser Edappagath issued notice to Mr. George when the petition by the woman came up for hearing.

In her petition, she said the order of the Thiruvananthapuram Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-II granting bail to Mr. George was illegal. She said the crime registered against him based on her complaint was being investigated. In fact, the grant of bail to him had caused injustice and mental agony to the petitioner. Mr. George had misled the magistrate and obtained bail. She alleged he had criminal antecedents.

The magistrate court had granted bail without going through the entire allegations against Mr. George. The incriminating circumstances were not considered by the magistrate before granting him bail.

In fact, custodial interrogation of Mr. George was required in the case. The bail order should be quashed as other irreparable injuries and embarrassment would be caused to the petitioner, the petitioner pleaded.