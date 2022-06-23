HC grants bail to 3 YC workers

The Kerala High Court on Thursday granted bail to Youth Congress worker Furseen Majeed and R.K. Naveen, arrested and remanded in custody for protesting against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the Thiruvananthapuram airport.

Justice Viju Abraham also granted anticipatory bail to Sujith Narayanan, another Youth Congress worker wanted in the case. The court directed him to surrender before the investigating officer on June 28 for interrogation.

The court observed there was no allegation by the prosecution that the petitioners were carrying any weapon. Admittedly petitioners were inside an aircraft, which was a high-security zone. So there was no possibility of any of them carrying any weapon also.

The court added that the investigating agency had no case that the motive for the alleged incident was personal enmity and it was the specific contention of the petitioners that the same was part of a political agitation.

They were arrested on June 14 and the sessions court had also granted custody of the petitioners to the investigating agency. There was no case that any further recovery was to be effected at their instance. If at all any recovery was to be made, it was always open for the investigating officer to do so even when the petitioners were on bail.

Considering the nature of the allegations, further custodial interrogation of the petitioners was not necessary, the court added.