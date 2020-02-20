HC dismisses plea for CBI probe into CAG report

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed a public interest litigation seeking a CBI probe into the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India’s report that 25 rifles and 12,061 live cartridges were missing from the Special Armed Police battalion (SAPB).

Dismissing the petition filed by George Vattukulam, president of Malayalavedi, Thrissur, the Bench comprising Chief Justice M. Manikumar and Justice Shaji P. Chali observed that the petition was premature. The court said the petition was based on newspaper reports. Besides, no supporting material had been attached in the petition. The petitioner alleged that there had been no investigation into the incident. The petitioner said the CAG report had stated that an audit of modernisation of weapons also found that the stock register and related records of arms and ammunition in the SAPB had not been properly maintained.

Another plea

Meanwhile, a petition was moved by P.R. Ramachandra Kaimal of Changanassery for ordering a probe by the CBI or the NIA into the missing of rifles and live cartridges.

The petitioner said the incident was a serious security breach and the matter involved security of the nation.