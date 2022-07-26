HC dismisses anticipatory bail plea of YouTuber
Alleged insult of woman through social media
The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed an anticipatory bail petition moved by YouTuber Sooraj Palakkaran in a case registered against him for allegedly insulting a woman through social media.
Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas, while dismissing the petition, observed that the words used by Sooraj in the interview with the husband and father-in-law of the victim uploaded online were prima facie insulting, humiliating, and abusive and made with the knowledge that the victim belonged to a Scheduled Tribe community.
The interview was an affront to women and the victim in particular, the court said.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.