Kochi

HC dismisses anticipatory bail plea of YouTuber

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed an anticipatory bail petition moved by YouTuber Sooraj Palakkaran in a case registered against him for allegedly insulting a woman through social media.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas, while dismissing the petition, observed that the words used by Sooraj in the interview with the husband and father-in-law of the victim uploaded online were prima facie insulting, humiliating, and abusive and made with the knowledge that the victim belonged to a Scheduled Tribe community.

The interview was an affront to women and the victim in particular, the court said.


