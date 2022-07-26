HC dismisses anticipatory bail plea of YouTuber

Alleged insult of woman through social media

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed an anticipatory bail petition moved by YouTuber Sooraj Palakkaran in a case registered against him for allegedly insulting a woman through social media.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas, while dismissing the petition, observed that the words used by Sooraj in the interview with the husband and father-in-law of the victim uploaded online were prima facie insulting, humiliating, and abusive and made with the knowledge that the victim belonged to a Scheduled Tribe community.

The interview was an affront to women and the victim in particular, the court said.