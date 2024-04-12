GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

HC declines CMRL MD’s plea seeking stay on ED probe

April 12, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Friday declined a plea by Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) managing director S.N. Sasidharan Kartha and three other company officers to stay the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) investigation into alleged payouts made by the company to IT firm Exalogic Solutions, which is owned by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter T. Veena.

The court passed the order when a writ petition filed by Mr. Kartha, senior manager N.C. Chandrasekharan, senior officer Anju Rachael Kuruvila, and chief financial officer K.S. Suresh Kumar challenging the investigation came up for hearing. They also challenged the summons issued to them and also sought a directive to the ED not to take coercive steps against them. The MD had been asked to appear before the ED on April 15.

Counsel for ED submitted that no coercive steps will be taken against the petitioners for the time being.

The court posted the petition for further hearing on May 22.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.