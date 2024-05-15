GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HC allows parking of Sabarimala pilgrims’ light vehicles at Chakkupalam II and Hilltop

Parking allowed on collection of fee using FASTag

Published - May 15, 2024 08:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has granted permission, as a temporary measure, to park light motor vehicles (motor cars) carrying Sabarimala pilgrims on the parking grounds at Chakkupalam II and Hilltop during monthly poojas at Sabarimnala Ayyappa temple on collection of a fee using FASTag.

The Bench has made it clear that motor car without FASTag shall not be allowed to park on the grounds. The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) should take the necessary steps to install FASTag scanners at the entry points of the parking grounds at Chakkupalam II and Hilltop.

The court ordered that the police and the enforcement officers of the Motor Vehicles department should take stringent action against vehicles parking on roadsides exhibiting unauthorised nameboards, beacon lights, and flashlights. The order came on a petition by the TDB seeking to review the court’s order prohibiting parking of private vehicles on the parking grounds at Pamba, Chakkupalam, and Triveni. 

