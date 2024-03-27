HC admits plea of Youth Congress worker for compensation for police attack

March 27, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday admitted a writ petition seeking a compensation of ₹50 lakh filed by a Youth Congress worker from Alappuzha for hitting on her neck and head with lathi by the police following a lathicharge in Alappuzha and causing her serious injuries.. Justice P.R.Ravi while admitting the petition filed by Megharaj P.S., directed the State government and the State Police Chief to file a statement in response to the petition.

According to her petition, when the march taken out by the Youth Congress workers on January 15, in protest against the police harassment and attack on Youth Congress activists during the Navarakerala Sadas reached the police barricades erected near the collectorate, the police without any warning had initiated forceful measures to disperse the protesters.

She had left the assembly of protesters when the police started lathicharge on them. The Dy.SP then came to the petitioner and hit her neck and head with his lathi with a view to cause deadly injuries on her and without considering her plea to stop beating her.

She pointed out that in fact, she was not a part of the assembly. The excessive force used by the Dy.SP on her was unnecessary and illegal. The police action during a peaceful march amounted to violation of human rights and violation of her fundamental right.