Haemophilia deaths: SHRC calls for action

Special Correspondent June 29, 2022 18:34 IST

Eight people reportedly died of the disorder in the State due to lack of timely medical care

State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has issued notice to the government following reports that eight haemophilia patients died in the State owing to the delay in getting timely medical care. Antony Dominic, chairman of the commission, asked the Secretary and Director of the Department of Health to submit an action-taken report within four weeks. A release issued here by the commission said that the patients had experienced several hurdles after they were shifted from the Karunya medical scheme to the Aashadhara scheme. The provision that only inpatients would receive the treatment had affected many patients, it said. The commission had taken suo motu notice of media reports on the various problems being faced by the haemophilia patients.



