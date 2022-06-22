Green signal for Palluruthy housing project

122 families evicted from the banks of Konthuruthy river to be rehabilitated

The State government has issued administrative sanction for setting up a multi-dwelling housing unit at Palluruthy to rehabilitate the 122 families that were evicted from the banks of the Konthuruthy river.

The government has permitted the Kochi Corporation to construct the housing unit at Palluruthy on a holding that was handed over to the civic body by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA). The housing project will be executed under the Life Mission project.

While the civic body will contribute its share of funds and provide land for the project, the State government’s support will be required to meet other expenses, said Mayor M. Anilkumar.

The Kerala High Court had earlier ordered the eviction of families from the river banks.