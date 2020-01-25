Govt. to mobilise funds for patients with rare illnesses

The Kerala Social Security Mission (KSSM) plans to intensify its fund mobilisation process to support patients suffering from rare illnesses.

At least ₹50 crore will be required to meet the social and financial needs of applicants suffering from rare diseases, according to an affidavit filed by Subi Sukumaran, project co-ordinator of We Care project of KSSM before the Kerala High Court.

It was on a writ petition filed by Lysosomal Storage Disorders Support Society, seeking support for the patients, that the affidavit was filed.

The We Care programme will open various sources for fund mobilisation, and individuals, corporate firms, celebrities, and national and international agencies will be approached for financial support. Funds will be collected from all districts.

The services of empanelled agencies will also be sought for mobilising funds. The State Government will soon come up with an Expression of Interest (EoI) from the empanelled service providers, the affidavit said.