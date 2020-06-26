Govt. sets 9 months for clearing legacy waste at Brahmapuram

The government has accorded a time period of nine months to biomine about one lakh cubic metre of old waste lying at Brahmapuram for long.

The Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation, which is the nodal agency for engagement of private players for waste management solutions in the State, has mentioned the time frame in the fresh tenders issued on June 24 for rehabilitation of the heaps of legacy waste dumped in the now defunct waste treatment plant of the Kochi Corporation.

“It is intended to biomine the existing legacy waste and recover the entire area including the land allotted to the Indian Medical Association for the development of biomedical treatment plant as per the conditions laid out in the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2016,” according to the tender document.

The Department of Local-Self Government has found that only one percent of the recyclable plastic waste is recovered now while the remaining 99% ends up as heaps in the dumping yard. The government had taken over the task of scientific management of legacy waste accumulated at Brahmapuram waste dumping yard from the Kochi corporation by invoking the provision under Section 24(e) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The company shortlisted after verification of technical and financial bids should ensure recovery of the land by cutting and levelling it to the maximum possible aimed at getting a relatively flat land after biomining.

The successful bidder has to scientifically process the old garbage as per the guidelines specified in SWM Rules 2016.

The project will be based on ‘Design and Build Basis’. The technical bids will be opened on August 3.

The agency selected should submit a management plan for dump site land reclamation, excavation, screening and resource recovery; biomining of unprocessed municipal solid waste; and development of facility for scientific disposal of residual solid waste.