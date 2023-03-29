HamberMenu
Govt. sanctions ₹9.37 crore for cleaning Thevara-Perandoor canal

March 29, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The government has sanctioned ₹9.37 crore for cleaning the Thevara-Perandoor canal, Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine said on Wednesday. The money has been sanctioned by including the work in Operation Breakthrough, the flood mitigation programme in Kochi. Encroachments and dumping of waste had significantly reduced water flow in the 9.95-km-long canal, causing flooding during rains.

Mr. Augustine said the canal would be fully cleaned under Operation Breakthrough. Steps will also be taken to remove unauthorised waste pipelines draining into the canal. Other planned projects include restoring the canal boundaries and relocating a number of bridges spanning it, he said.

