Governor to address Kufos students

Eighth convocation of the university to be held on Thursday

Eighth convocation of the university to be held on Thursday

Governor and Chancellor of Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) Arif Mohammed Khan will address students at the eighth convocation of the university on Thursday.

The ceremony will be held on the main campus of the varsity at Pananghad from 10.50 a.m., said K. Riji John, Vice Chancellor. Kufos is the first fisheries university in the country, he added.

A total of 435 students, who have completed their graduate studies during 2020-21 and seven who have completed their doctoral studies, will be part of the convocation. Gold medals for students who have passed out with first ranks and endowments from the university will be presented by the Governor. Fisheries Minister V. Abadurahiman and Kufos Pro-Vice Chancellor will preside over the convocation programme.