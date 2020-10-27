Governor, CM greet Sanoo as he turns 94

People from various walks of life greeted literary critic M.K. Sanoo on his 94th birthday on Tuesday.

The pandemic forced many to extend their wishes through the digital mode. Some of the prominent persons who wished him included Governors Arif Mohammed Khan, P. S. Sreedharan Pillai; Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan; Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala; V. Muraleedharan, Union Minister of State for External Affairs; actors Mohanlal, and Suresh Gopi.

Sanoo Master, as he is affectionately called by his students, friends and well-wishers, expressed the hope that he was able to contribute towards society in various ways. “It was my teaching career that remains one of the most memorable phases of my life,” he was quoted as saying in a release issued here. Mr. Sanoo said that he was affected by the pandemic situation after being confined to his home in Kochi. But it changed after he finished writing the biography of Kesari Balakrishna Pillai during this period, it said.

M. Thomas Mathew, critic and writer, received the M. K. Sanoo Award for his overall contribution to the field of literature at a function held here on Tuesday.