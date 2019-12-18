Gold smuggled in dumb-bells seized at airport

The Air Intelligence Unit of the Kochi Customs seized 5.2 kg of gold from two passengers who arrived at the Kochi airport on Wednesday. The gold was hidden in four dumb-bells. The passengers, both hailing from Cudappah in Andhra Pradesh, arrived here from Kuwait this morning.

Sleuths of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized two kg of gold from a woman passenger at the Kochi airport on Wednesday. The passenger, who hails from Mumbai, arrived here from Sharjah.

Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar said that officials had made substantial gold seizures at the Thiruvananthapuram airport this week. A statement from the department in Thiruvananthapuram said that 6.65 kg of gold worth ₹2.56 crore was seized on Monday from two passengers.

There was also an incident of gold seizure at the Calicut airport, the Commissioner said. Calicut officials detected over 770 grams of gold compound concealed by a passenger on Tuesday. The official said that detailed investigations were on into these cases.