August 21, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - KOCHI

The Customs Air Intelligence Unit at Cochin International Airport Limited seized 666.60 grams of gold from a passenger who arrived from Abu Dhabi.

While 550 grams of gold was in paste form, two gold chains were found concealed in his socks. The passenger was intercepted by Customs sleuths at the green channel on the basis of profiling. Gold in paste form was found hidden in specially stitched layers of cloth attached to his undergarment.