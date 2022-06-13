Goa Governor meets Sanoo
Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai visited critic M.K. Sanoo at his home in Kochi on Sunday and draped him with a ‘ponnada’. Speaking to the media after his visit, Mr. Pillai said that Mr. Sanoo was one of the eminent cultural leaders in the State and had taken upon himself the task of spreading the message of love and humanity.
