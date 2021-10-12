Global micro film fest in city

An international micro film fest will be held here in December.

The entries have to be short films of duration less than 5 minutes. Separate awards will be given for best foreign film, best film, best regional film, best socially-relevant film and best environment film. There will be a separate section for students, according to the organisers.

The best film will receive a purse of ₹50,000. It will be selected by a jury of about 200 filmmakers at the international level. A major attraction of the fest is the “purple zone” section that will showcase films by noted filmmakers, media personalities and technicians.

The organising committee consists of Mayor M. Anilkumar, filmmakers Madhu Narayanan, and Geo Baby.

The last date for submitting the entries is November 30.

More details can be had from www.imffk.com.