Global Ayurveda festival in May

The coming edition of Global Ayurveda Festival (GAF) scheduled to be held from May 16 to 20 at Angamaly will be unique in terms of participation of international business, industry, academic and diplomatic participants across continents, claim organisers.
V. Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs and chairman of the festival, said it would have several more entities from various ministries such as Ayush, Commerce and Industry, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Tourism, and External Affairs.
GAF 2020 will be organised on a global scale and will have three major components — an international seminar, a global Ayurveda exhibition and an international cooperation conclave. Serious efforts will be initiated for the integration of Indian Ayurveda with the ASEAN, and African and European counterparts in the festival.
