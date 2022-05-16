George’s bail plea postponed to May 18

The Additional District Judge, who was holding a vacation sitting of the court, on Monday postponed the anticipatory bail plea of former legislator P.C. George to May 18..

The Ernakulam police had booked a case against Mr. George for a reported communally inflammatory speech he had made at a temple at Vennala in the district a few days ago. A trial court in Thiruvananthapuram had earlier granted him bail in another case booked in connection with an alleged hate speech made at a conference there.

On Monday, the Prosecution had presented the case diary before the court. Counsel for Mr. George sought the transcript of the alleged inflammatory speech as he felt that the speech had to be considered in its entirety rather than randomly extracting some sentences from it.