General Hospital is now LaQshya certified

The District General Hospital in the city has scored 95% each in the labour room and maternity operation theatre practices introduced under the Labour Room Quality Improvement Initiative Guidelines (LaQshya) by the National Health Mission and has been “LaQshya certified”.

According to Dr. A. Anitha, Superintendent of General Hospital, it is the highest score by any hospital in the State health services.

The assessment was done by a two-member team of empanelled external assessors in July.

A range of parameters are involved in the certification including the time from when a woman comes in for the antenatal check-up to the time she goes home after delivery.

The assessment of services is done from the first point of reference in the gynaecological out-patient services in a hospital. Guidelines were framed to be followed at every point of contact with the health services during the woman’s pregnancy to delivery and beyond.

There are also scores for the protocol adopted in initiating a baby into breast-feeding within a specific time after delivery. Various aspects of the correct manner of breast-feeding and exclusive breastfeeding are also explained to the mother before she leaves the hospital. For example, the protocols to be followed if the expecting mother shows a heart condition that needs care or has diabetes or any other complications during delivery are assessed. Scores are earned on adherence to these protocols, said Dr. Cyriac P. J., resident medical officer.