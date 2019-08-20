From the deluge, images of despair and resilience

Despair, resilience and hope all run into each other in an exhibition of photographs from last year’s floods by city-based photojournalists.

The exhibition titled ‘Wet Frames’ features 100 photographs by 35 photojournalists from various media organisations.

Facets of disaster

The enduring images document facets of the disaster from the time the waters began to rise, the release of water from the Cheruthoni dam in Idukki, anguish at relief camps, solidarity in heroic rescue operations and cleaning up after the waters receded.

From the elderly to little children and animals, the photographs stand testimony to a disaster that left very little untouched.

Held by Ernakulam Press Club and the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi in association with Indian Oil Corporation, the exhibition was inaugurated on Monday by actor Mammootty, Hibi Eden, MP, and six fishermen from Ernakulam who were involved in rescue operations.

“Consecutive floods have shown us that we tend to neglect our environment and we must stay aware and vigilant,” said Mr. Mammootty at the inauguration.

Till Wednesday

The exhibition will be held from August 19 to 21 at Durbar Hall Art Gallery from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.