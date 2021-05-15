Four islands in Lakshadweep to be locked down

COVID cases spiral in the archipelago

Four islands in Lakshadweep will be completely locked down for a week in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases.

Kavaratti, Amini, Andrott, and Kalpeni will be locked down in an attempt to contain the spread of the disease between the islands. The total number of active cases in these four islands stands at 453, 156, 223, and 112 respectively as on Saturday.

While 18 persons were tested positive for SARS-COV-2 at Kavaratti on Saturday, six, 36, and 16 tested positive in Amini, Andrott, and Kalpeni respectively.

A total of 82 persons tested positive in Lakshadweep islands on Saturday, taking the total number of active cases in the archipelago to 1,150. So far, 18 COVID patients have been evacuated from the island, while 12 remain on oxygen support and six on ventilators.

Having been in the news for being COVID-19-free for large part of the first wave of the pandemic, the archipelago has since then reported 13 deaths. While 24,098 have received the first dose of anti-COVID vaccine, 7,222 have received both the doses.

There are now 23 active micro containment zones across the islands.