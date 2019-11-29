Kochi

Four held for selling star tortoise

more-in

Forest officials arrested four persons for selling an Indian Star Tortoise, a protected species, from near the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kaloor, on Thursday.

One person gave the law enforcers the slip. The arrested are Avarankutty of Mannarkad, Midhun P. Santhosh of Kottayam, S. Sreeraj of Alappuzha and Thankachan of Kasargode.

A motor bike was also taken into custody. The officials who arrested the accused were led by Raju K. Francis, Divisional Forest Officer, Ernakulam.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kochi
crime
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 29, 2019 2:13:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/four-held-for-selling-star-tortoise/article30110967.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY