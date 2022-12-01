  1. EPaper
Four arrested for ‘kidnapping’ KSU candidate

Petitioner alleges that the accused kept her away from the campus during campus election

December 01, 2022 11:43 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A day after registering a case on a petition by a KSU candidate of SN Law College, Poothotta, that she was “kidnapped” ahead of the campus election, the Udayamperoor police arrested four, including two girls, reportedly members of the SFI, on Thursday.

The arrested are Rajeshwari Unnikrishnan, Atul Dev, Sidharth Shaji, and Gopika Suresh. They were later released on bail. The petitioner had contested as a KSU candidate and was among those who won as class representative in the election.

However, a re-election was warranted after both the SFI and the KSU were tied in nine seats each. The re-election was scheduled for Tuesday at 2 p.m.

According to the complainant, her friend, one of the accused, allegedly called her around 1 p.m. with a request to accompany her to the hospital as she was unwell. They boarded a car in which the other two accused were allegedly present.

The petitioner alleged that the whole thing was plotted to keep her away from the campus during polling. The car was allegedly driven around for three hours during the course of which the fourth accused also entered the car. Later, the petitioner was dropped off at Nadakkavu.

