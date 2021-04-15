Fortnight-long ban on visitors at Ernakulam collectorate

Collector urges public to avail online services

Restrictions on visitors will kick in at the district collectorate from Friday on account of the COVID-19 spread.

Accordingly, entry will be restricted to collectorate staff alone for the next fortnight. Those with emergency matters may be allowed conditional entry subject to special permission.

District Collector S. Suhas urged the public to avail online services as much as possible. Separate boxes for various departments have been arranged at the main entrance for submitting complaints and other communications. People can leave their messages and complaints in these boxes.

Direct entry to offices will remain banned. Those who want to directly interact with officials should secure prior approval from security officials who in turn will pass on the message to the officials concerned.

Entry will be allowed only through the main entrance. Collectorate staff have also been asked to strictly comply with the COVID-19 protocol. They should wear masks and maintain physical distancing and should always carry their official identity cards.

Those without identity cards will be denied entry. Officials visiting the collectorate from outside to attend meetings should carry relevant documents. Entry will be based on the production of documents.

All kinds of assemblages inside the collectorate and the compound will be banned.