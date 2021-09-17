Five-member sex racket busted in Kozhikode

It follows complaint by local people

The Chevayur police on Friday busted a five-member sex racket at a rented house at Paroppadi near Vellimadukunnu in the city.

The suspects, including two men and three women from various parts of Kozhikode district, were nabbed following a confidential complaint given by some of the local residents after noticing the suspicious operations of the gang.

The racket was alleged ly operated by Beypore native R.M. Shafeeq, 32, and Chevayur native T.V. Ashiq, 24. The special squad detained them along with the three suspected women during a surprise inspection at the house. A Narikkuni native, who allegedly secured the building on rent for the flesh trade, would be netted soon, they said.

Police sources said they were having a list of people who came in contact with the racket which had been operating in the field for over three months. They also claimed that the man who secured the building on rent had been an accused in several similar cases reported from Kozhikode district.

Medical College Assistant Commissioner K. Sudarshan said more arrests would be recorded in the days to come as part of the follow-up investigation into the incident. He also said the gang had brought to the spot several other women for the illegal business.