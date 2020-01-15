Kochi

Five arrested for bid to sell ivory sculpture

Forest officials have arrested five persons from Kochi on Tuesday for attempting to sell an ivory sculpture and a tusk.

A machine for counting currency notes was also seized from them. The arrested were identified as Roshan Ramkumar, Shabin Sasi, T.M. Midhun, T.A. Santhosh and K.R. Shameer. The arrests were made by a team of forest officials led by P.A. Jaleel, Range Officer, Flying Squad, Perumbavoor.

