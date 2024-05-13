First Haj flight from Nedumbassery on May 26

Additional District Magistrate Asha C. Abraham reviewed the preparations for the upcoming Haj pilgrim season at Cochin International Airport on Monday.

The Haj camp had been set up at the airport over a lakh sq ft of space, said a press release here. It said that the first Haj flight would take off from Kochi on May 26.

The Haj camp at the Nedumbassery airport will be organised between May 24 and June 10. There will be a total of 4,474 pilgrims flying out for the pilgrimage. Of them, 1,826 are men and 2,448 women. There will also be 93 pilgrims from the Lakshadweep islands, five from Tamil Nadu, and two from Karnataka.

The Haj flights will be operated by Saudi Airlines from Kochi. The first flight is set tot take off at 12.30 p. m. on May 26. The final flight will be on June 9. There will be 16 services. There will also be flights from the Kozhikode and Kannur embarkation points for the pilgrims.