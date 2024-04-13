GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Festive cheer for Haritha Karma Sena at Eloor in Ernakulam

April 13, 2024 10:54 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) engaged in doorstep collection of non-biodegradable waste in Eloor will receive a ‘kaineetam’ (gift) of ₹5,000 each as part of Vishu.

They will also receive an advance incentive of ₹5,000 each as part of the festival. Nearly 27 members will receive the benefit for their concerted efforts to streamline the collection and disposal of non-biodegradable waste including plastic in the municipality.

The HKS volunteers are functioning under three groups. They have been depositing 10% of their earnings in the consortium of green volunteers. Municipal chairman A.D. Sujil said the kaineetam and advance payment were drawn from the total amount available with the consortium.

The members had received ₹7,000 each as bonus during the Onam festival last year. The civic body achieved 100% target in the collection of user fee from waste generators by deploying HKS members. It had earned ₹7.7 lakh in March through the collection and disposal of non-biodegradable waste. As many as 8,319 houses and 568 establishments are paying user fee to avail HKS services.

The municipality had also recorded maximum enrolment of households and commercial establishments under the Haritha Mithram mobile application that aims to streamline waste management in Ernakulam using digital tools.

