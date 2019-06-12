Kochi

Farm service centre launched

In an effort to combat the shortage of skilled labour for farming activities in the district, the Ernakulam Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) has launched a farm service centre with a wide range of farm machinery and equipment offering paid services in all areas of farming activities.

Aqua, animal and other farmers in the district may avail the facility, says a press release here.

The centre offers all support to farmers using machinery such as tractors, power tillers, power weeders, different types of ploughs, rotavators, earth augers, motorised and hand operated sprayers, paddy transplanters, agro waste shredders, slurry pumps and water pumps.

CMFRI Director A. Gopalakrishnan, who inaugurated the farm service centre, said the new initiative from KVK would benefit hundreds of farmers in the district. The farm service centre has been set up at a cost of ₹40 lakh under a project of the Union government to popularise mechanised farming, he said.

Those interested in availing the farm services may register their names with the KVK at 8089434479.

