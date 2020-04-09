Kochi

Fall in number of quarantined people in Ernakulam

Thirty-six persons were placed in home quarantine on Thursday for suspected COVID-19, while 112 were removed from the list, taking the total number of people under home isolation to 2,985. Four more were shifted to hospital isolation in the district on Thursday.

While two are at Medical College Hospital (MCH), Ernakulam, one is at the Aluva District Hospital and another at a private hospital. There are 24 persons in hospital isolation in the district, of whom 13 are at MCH, five at the Aluva hospital, two at the Karuvelipady taluk hospital, and four at a private hospital. After the discharge of seven patients, there are seven more COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals. As many as 40 samples were sent for testing on Thursday.

While 30 were tested negative, the results of 159 more are awaited.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 9, 2020 11:11:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/fall-in-number-of-quarantined-people-in-ernakulam/article31303245.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY