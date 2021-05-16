FACT helping augment oxygen supply

Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT) is supporting the fight against COVID-19 by providing oxygen plants to hospitals.

The public sector company has ordered five PSA oxygen plants to augment oxygen availability. Of these, four plants are for Kerala and one is for Uttar Pradesh, which is facing acute shortage of oxygen, said a communication from the company here.

The oxygen plants for Kerala are being planned on the basis of requirements from the government. Two units are intended for hospitals in Ernakulam, one is for Kozhikode and another is for Kannur.

FACT has also provided oxygen cylinders to Vadavucode-Puthencruz panchayat for upgrading the FLTC for treatment of COVID-19 patients.