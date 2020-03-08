Eyes on the Road to bring traffic offenders to book

Major traffic violations along the 20-km stretch from Okkal to Manoor along MC Road will come under the purview of the Eyes on the Road initiative to be launched by the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) at Perumbavoor.

The innovative project involves the participation of Kudumbashree workers and MVD and police personnel. Eyes on the Road was conceived in the wake of the rise in road accidents on MC Road.

“As many as 10 accident black spots have been identified on the 20-km stretch. Kudumbashree workers in civilian dress will spot traffic violations along with other surveillance teams and report them to the enforcement units of the MVD and the police at once,” said B. Shefiq, Joint Regional Transport Officer, Perumbavoor.

The project is being rolled out with the support of Eldhose Kunnappilly, MLA. A report was submitted to the district administration, seeking financial aid for the project, which will be monitored by a high-level committee comprising a judicial officer and senior officials of the MVD and the police.

Mr. Shefiq added that only major violations would be brought under the scanner. “They include helmetless driving, driving without wearing seat belt, use of mobile phone while driving, reckless driving, underage driving, and allowing people to travel on top of vehicles carrying loads,” he said.

Sign boards

The MVD will set up sign boards at 10 points on the Okkal-Manoor stretch. Incidentally, the route is under the surveillance of the department, and offenders will be booked in accordance with the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The objective of the project is to have a sustained drive involving personnel of the MVD and the police. Kudumbashree workers have been roped in with the aim of involving the public and self-help groups in detecting traffic violations.

A meeting of the high-power committee will be held on Monday to approve the project, which is likely to be rolled out in two weeks.