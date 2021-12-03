Kochi

Excise registers case against Fort Kochi hotel

More than a month after it hosted a late night party and three persons, including two models, died while returning after attending it in a tragic accident, the excise department has registered a case against Hotel No 18 in Fort Kochi for serving liquor beyond the permissible time.

Incidentally, the department had conducted a raid at the hotel on October 23 and found that liquor was served at the hotel till late at night. Following this, excise had suspended the bar licence of the hotel more than a week later on November 2, a day after the accident at Chakkaraparambu.

Notwithstanding that, the excise chose to register a separate case after a report filed by the police in the court accused the hotel of serving liquor till late night yet again on October 31. The tragic accident took place in the early morning hours of November 1.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 3, 2021 10:49:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/excise-registers-case-against-fort-kochi-hotel/article37831029.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY