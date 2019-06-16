Excise arrests man with 2 kg of hashish oil

The Aluva Excise Range officials on Saturday said they arrested a person with 2 kg of hashish oil, 95 Alprazolam tablets and 35 nitrazepam tablets.

The arrested was identified as Sakeer aka Kurivi Ashru, 33, of Erattupetta in Kottayam.

The hashish oil allegedly seized from him was of a high grade variant worth around ₹2 crore in the international market.

According to Excise officials, he had sourced the hashish oil from Kulu-Manali in Himachal Pradesh through agents.

He was residing at a rented house at Kuttamassery near Aluva. He was allegedly engaged in ganja trade for years using his beauty parlour business at Perumbavoor as a smokescreen. He turned to hashish oil after he met an Iranian through one of his friends at Bengaluru. Excise officials said he used to contact the agents of the Iranian through the social media platform Telegram based on which he used to take delivery of the hashish oil at Thrissur and Palakkad.