Ernakulam unit of Legal Metrology dept. earns over ₹17 lakh in fines

About 620 cases registered during 2021-22 fiscal

About 620 cases registered during 2021-22 fiscal

The district unit of the Legal Metrology department collected a total fine of around ₹17.17 lakh in the 2021-22 fiscal for various violations.

Around 620 cases were registered during the period. Of them, 568 were related to violations under the provisions of the Legal Metrology Act. Around ₹11.47 lakh was collected as fine for these violations. A fine of nearly ₹45,000 was imposed on four establishments for sale of items weighing less than the declared measurement.

Fifty-seven cases were registered for violation of Packaged Commodity Rules. Around ₹5.25 lakh fine was imposed under these violations, according to official estimates.

B.I. Sailas, Deputy Controller, Lega Metrology department, said cases were registered for excessive pricing in violation of the maximum retail price, use of weighing machines not certified by the department, and not declaring the mandatory information on packaged items. “The violators have remitted the fine imposed by us,” he added.

The public may contact the Legal Metrology department at the control room toll-free number - 1800 425 4835 - to register complaints. It can also be done on the Sutharyam mobile app. Consumers may also email their complaints to clm.lmd@kerala.gov.in. They may submit them at the district and taluk-level offices of the department.