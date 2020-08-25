Ernakulam sees 163 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 163 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Tuesday.
This included 144 persons who were infected through contact. Eleven among the total count were health workers and employees of various government and private hospitals in the district. Fourteen persons belonged to Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Eleven persons each were from Mattancherry and Palluruthy.
About 1,960 persons have been admitted in hospitals in the district after being tested positive for the virus. Eighty-five persons tested negative on Tuesday. Over 900 persons were placed under observation in their homes while 1,004 were released from the list. Nearly 150 persons under observation are in care centres while over 2,000 are in paid facilities.
Nearly 176 persons have been admitted at various hospitals and first-line treatment centres. More than 1,400 swab samples were sent for testing.
Seven persons continue to remain critically ill at the intensive care unit of the Govt. Medical College, Kalamassery. This included four persons above the age of 70. The condition of a 35-year-old native of Neendakara continues to be critical, according to an official release.
