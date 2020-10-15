Ernakulam records more recoveries than COVID positive cases

Vengola has maximum number of infections; sector magistrates register 454 cases for protcol violations

A total of 793 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Wednesday.

While 714 people contracted the infection through local contact, the source of infection in 76 patients remains unknown. Two health workers were newly infected on Wednesday.

Vengola recorded the maximum number of positive cases on the day, with 56 persons testing positive.

After a brief period of respite, Chellanam has seen another surge in cases, with 25 persons testing positive. Thripunithura, Koovapady, Cheranalloor, Kalady, and Edathala registered more than 20 positive cases each on Wednesday.

Positive cases of infection were also reported from Mattancherry, Palluruthy, Thrikkakara, Perumbavoor, Thevara, Elamakkara, Kaloor, and Kalamassery.

The district saw more recoveries than positive cases on Wednesday, with 823 people testing negative. As many as 30,991 people are in quarantine, and 12,224 people are currently being treated for the disease.

A total of 225 patients are at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, 49 at PVS Hospital, 1,041 at first-line treatment centres, and 174 people at second line treatment centres. At private hospitals, 731 people are being treated, while 9,031 people are recovering at home.

For testing, 4,784 samples were collected. The figure is up from 3,290 samples collected on Tuesday.

Sector magistrates, 119 gazetted government officials tasked with enforcing COVID-19 protocol in the district, have registered 454 cases for violations of protocol.

The magistrates, who have been visiting public places, including bus stands, are authorised to collect fines from people who are found violating the protocol.