Ernakulam records 5,492 new COVID-19 cases

Ernakulam district recorded 5,492 new COVID-19 cases and a test positivity rate (TPR) of 30.53% on Saturday.

As many as 17 health workers tested positive. Thrikkakara recorded 217 new cases, Palluruthy 167, Kumbalanghi 124, Thripunithura 123, Chellanam 119, Vengola 111, and Kadungalloor 107. The source of infection could not be traced in 162 cases.

The active caseload of the district is 65,867. While 56,112 people are recovering at home, 2,429 are at private hospitals, and 111 are at INHS Sanjivani. A total of 635 people are admitted at various government hospitals, 1,088 are at FLTCs, SLTCs and domiciliary care centres.

As many as 419 patients are admitted in ICUs. The number has grown from 368 on May 4.

With 4,052 recoveries on Saturday, 226 people were discharged from hospitals and other facilities. New admissions to treatment centres stood at 400. As many as 94,323 people remain in quarantine.

A total of 17,990 samples were sent for testing, and 7,478 of them were RT-PCR tests.

Bed availability

Of the 1,522 vacant beds for COVID treatment, 1,049 are at domiciliary care centres meant for people with mild infection who are unable to remain in isolation at home. A total of 174 beds are available at second-line treatment centres which are supplied with oxygen. At the 12 government hospitals where COVID treatment is being provided, a total of 299 beds are available.

