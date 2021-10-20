Ernakulam gears up to meet extreme weather events

Orange alert sounded for today and tomorrow

The district administration has geared up to meet extreme weather situations in the wake of the orange alert sounded for Ernakulam.

Weather experts have sounded the alert for October 20 and 21.

The District Collector has issued orders to stop the functioning of all the rock quarries in the district till Sunday. While activating various government departments to handle extreme weather conditions, the District Collector has also clamped a ban on recreational activities in hilly areas and waterbodies. He has also banned taking selfies at river banks, bridges, beaches and hill areas too.

The road transport authorities were asked to ensure the availability of cranes and excavators and the Public Works Department put its workforce on alert for the repair of roads and bridges. The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation was asked to keep 14 buses ready for emergency evacuation operations in the seven taluks of the district. The Health Department was asked to make all the primary health centres of the district function round the clock and ensure the service of those trained in providing emergency life support. At least one medical emergency team will be readied in each taluk, said a communication issued by the Collector.

The Collector has also banned all the fishing activities in inland waterbodies and rivers till further orders. Vehicular movement along the hilly terrain will be regulated. Instructions for ensuring uninterrupted power supply in hospitals handling COVID patients were also issued, the communication said. A 24X7 control room will be opened at the office of Cochin Smart Mission Limited for handling the possible heavy rain situation in the city. The facility is being set up as part of the disaster preparedness in the wake of the weather forecast of heavy rain for a couple of days from October 20.

The control room, which will become operational from Wednesday afternoon, can be accessed at 94957 28516 and 94957 28416. The public can approach the control room to handle the rain and wind situation.

The service of Engineering and Health departments of the civic body will also be available. The support of Revenue, Fire and Rescue and Irrigation departments will also be made available for the general public through the control room.

Special Squads will be deployed to clear waterlogging that may develop in the city. Rehabilitation camps will be opened, if necessary. The decision to open the control room was taken at a meeting presided over by Mayor M. Anilkumar. S. Shanavas, Chief Executive Officer of the Mission, and officials from the Revenue Department and Engineering and Health departments of the civic body attended the meeting.