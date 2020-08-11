Ernakulam district records 133 more COVID-19 cases

A 75-year-old from Aluva under treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital dies

After a brief respite, Chellanam has reported another spike in COVID-19 cases with 11 people from the area testing positive on Tuesday. The district recorded another COVID-19 death when a patient admitted at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, died of the disease on Tuesday morning.

The deceased, a 75-year-old from Aluva, was referred to the MCH from the District Hospital at Aluva on July 25, after having developed pneumonia. The patient had diabetes as well as hypertension and was being treated at the ICU.

Of the 133 people who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Tuesday, 27 were from the West Kochi cluster, with 17 people from Fort Kochi and 10 people from Mattancherry being infected.

Three health workers have tested positive – two from the District Hospital at Aluva and a 24-year-old health worker from the Ernakulam General Hospital. Two persons from the Maldives who arrived for treatment at a private hospital here have also tested positive.

The Aluva cluster continues to register sporadic cases with two people from the area testing positive on Tuesday. Other positive cases were reported from Ayavana, Vazhakulam, Vengola, Kothamangalam, Perumbavoor, Kottapady, Kumbalam, Eloor and Udayamperoor.

Six people from Palarivattom have tested positive, besides others in Kadavanthra, Kaloor, Vyttila, Vennala, Edapaplly and Panampilly Nagar.

Five people who arrived from outside the State have tested positive. On Tuesday, 70 people recovered and tested negative while 1,277 patients are being treated for the disease in the district.

Ten COVID-19 patients admitted at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, are in critical condition in the ICU.