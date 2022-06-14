Ernakulam District Panchayat to give priority to plastic waste management

Move follows spike in illegal dumping of bottles in divisions

Gaps in waste collection and disposal have prompted the Ernakulam District Panchayat to accord top priority for such projects in the annual Plan programme.

An assessment by the District Planning Committee revealed that a section of the local bodies is yet to take up waste management projects as a key priority area, despite the widening gaps in the scientific collection and disposal mechanism.

"Plastic management is one such area, which required additional focus on the part of local bodies. We have decided to set up collection bins in regions which have not yet been able to set up such systems," said Ullas Thomas, president of Ernakulam District Panchayat.

The increased focus on plastic management came after the divisions under the Ernakulam District Panchayat reported a spike in the illegal dumping of plastic bottles. Mr. Thomas said that creating awareness among the public will be part of the initiatives to be taken by the district panchayat in the coming days.

Local bodies have been told to resolve the shortcomings in waste collection and disposal. Gaps in the doorstep collection of non-biodegradable waste have to be addressed by streamlining the collection from both households and commercial establishments. Haritha Karma Sena has to be formed in regions that lack the proper deployment of volunteers to collect non-biodegradable waste on a regular basis. Material collection facilities should also be given priority to check unscientific storage and disposal of waste, according to the guidelines issued to local bodies.