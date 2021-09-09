Ernakulam district in Kerala sees a dip in hospitalisation rate

This is despite the large number of fresh COVID-19 cases being reported in the district

Hospitalisation rate and intensive care unit (ICU) admissions seem to be showing a stationary phase in Ernakulam district of Kerala despite the large number of new cases, according to official estimates.

Around 1,900 patients were receiving treatment at COVID-19 hospitals in the district as on September 7, while the expected numbers are between 2,114 and 2,818 by September 15. Nearly 800 beds are available at these hospitals. Over 27,000 of the infected people were in home isolation.

“There has been a steady decline in hospitalisation rate. A clear picture on whether the number of positive cases has attained a steady decline will be clear only after 10 days. It is too early to say whether we have achieved a steady plateau in the number of new cases,” said M.I. Junaid Rahman, nodal officer for COVID-19 management, Indian Medical Association (IMA), Kochi.

Of the total 1,669 beds at 41 domiciliary care centres, 712 remain vacant. The corresponding figures in two private and nine government first-line treatment centres are 43 and 307 respectively. The combined intake capacity of private and government first-line treatment centres is around 750. As many as 227 of the 652 beds at government second-line treatment centres are lying vacant.

A total of 336 patients were admitted to ICUs as on September 7. The corresponding figure in the last week of August was 321. Of the 336 patients in ICUs, 159 were women, while the number of men was 177. The highest number of patients in ICU was in the age bracket of 61 to 70 years (74 cases), while 70 of them were in the age category of 71 to 80 years. Only six are below the age of 10, as per official records.

An analysis by the District Surveillance Unit pointed out that the focus should be on testing people with high social contacts. Mobile teams have to be utilised to the maximum to carry out testing among such categories. Test-isolate-treat and vaccinate should go hand in hand. Only sero-surveillance can accurately measure the current state of the pandemic in the district, it said.