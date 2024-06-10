GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ernakulam consumer panel orders English training institute to refund fee

Published - June 10, 2024 08:03 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed an institution offering English speaking classes at Kadavanthra here to pay a compensation of ₹19,000 on a complaint filed by a Palluruthy native alleging that the firm had failed to refund the fee remitted for a two-month offline programme, despite an assurance that it would be refunded if the learner was not satisfied with the services offered.

The compensation included ₹4,000 remitted as fee by the complainant and ₹10,000 towards the loss of job opportunities in view of not being able to complete the programme and the mental agony caused by the failure of the firm to provide the promised service. The institution has to pay ₹5,000 towards the cost of the legal proceedings, according to an order dated May 17, 2024 issued by the Commission.

The complainant alleged that the management had failed to refund the fee, besides asking her not to contact the institution, after she informed them that she was not satisfied with the programme offered. The firm rejected her allegations and alleged that the complainant intended to tarnish its reputation. It pointed out that the complainant failed to pay the balance fee, though there was an agreement that it would be done within a week. It caused loss to the institute as the slot had to be kept open for months. The management also denied making any false promises.

The commission found the institute liable for not fulfilling its service obligations and for the lack of professionalism in handling the complainant’s reasonable requests.

