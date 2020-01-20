Kochi

Ernakulam achieves 90% pulse polio coverage

On a mission: A child being administered polio drops at the Ernakulam General Hospital on Sunday.

On a mission: A child being administered polio drops at the Ernakulam General Hospital on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: H_Vibhu

more-in

Vaccine administered to 1,87,635 children

The district achieved 90.25% coverage in the pulse polio immunisation drive held on Sunday. Of the 2,07,913 children below five years of age in the district, oral polio vaccine was administered to 1,87,635.

The target will be met in the following two days, according to a statement issued by the District Medical Officer.

Mobile booths

The district had 1,876 pulse polio booths and 50 mobile booths. About 50 transit booths were located at bus stands, railway stations, airport and metro stations.

The district-level inauguration of the immunisation programme was held at Angamaly Taluk Hospital. Roji M. John, MLA, inaugurated the drive by administering the vaccine to the granddaughter of hospital superintendent Naseema Najeeb. Angamaly First Class Judicial Magistrate T.K. Mamata and Indian Academy of Pediatrics central Kerala secretary Simmi Joseph also administered vaccine to children during the function.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kochi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 20, 2020 1:41:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/ernakulam-achieves-90-pulse-polio-coverage/article30603088.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY