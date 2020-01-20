Ernakulam achieves 90% pulse polio coverage

The district achieved 90.25% coverage in the pulse polio immunisation drive held on Sunday. Of the 2,07,913 children below five years of age in the district, oral polio vaccine was administered to 1,87,635.

The target will be met in the following two days, according to a statement issued by the District Medical Officer.

Mobile booths

The district had 1,876 pulse polio booths and 50 mobile booths. About 50 transit booths were located at bus stands, railway stations, airport and metro stations.

The district-level inauguration of the immunisation programme was held at Angamaly Taluk Hospital. Roji M. John, MLA, inaugurated the drive by administering the vaccine to the granddaughter of hospital superintendent Naseema Najeeb. Angamaly First Class Judicial Magistrate T.K. Mamata and Indian Academy of Pediatrics central Kerala secretary Simmi Joseph also administered vaccine to children during the function.