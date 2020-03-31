Ensuring that work from home is pain-free

The prolonged lockdown has brought along with it health concerns of a different nature for those remaining indoors.

Many in distress have been calling health experts to seek solutions.

“Ever since the lockdown was announced, a lot of people, including those with a history of back and neck pain, have been contacting us. Most of them have lower back pain, tail bone pain, neck pain with stiffness, cramps, knee pain and even vertigo,” said Tiji Mathew Thomas, a city-based physiotherapist.

“Most of the pain is caused by bad posture. Those working with laptops should keep the upper one-third of the monitor at eye level and use a separate keyboard and mouse at their forearm level, like when they are using a desktop. Sit with the back leaning against the chair back and the curve over the lower back supported on a rolled towel or cushion, with ears at the level of shoulders,” he said.

N.S.D Raju, senior ophthalmologist, advised people working from home to reduce the brightness of the screen. “The eyes get strained as we stare at the digital display of mobile phones, television and computer screens for long. Always read or watch in a well-lit room. Focusing on a distant outdoor object through the window helps relax the iris muscles. Ensure that you get adequate sleep of at least eight hours,” he said.

Pulmonologist Zone Xavier Thaliath suggested doing breathing exercises to maintain the vital capacity of lungs and to ensure good oxygen levels. “Those already on medication for various ailments should continue taking the medicines. Physical activities like walking will help in managing stress. Proper hydration should also be ensured,” he said.

Mr. Thomas had a word of caution to those glued to the television for extended hours. “Sit in front with knees bent and feet on the floor. Never watch television with the neck rotated to one side. Do not sit with the tail bone taking the full load and legs crossed and stretched forward. Instead, the thigh or the back of the knee should be supported. Otherwise, the knees will hang and this strains the ligaments and structures over the back of the knee,” he said.

Experts warned against reading and using laptop in bed with two or more pillows stacked over. If you are sleeping on the sides, the pillow should have enough height to keep the neck in line with the spine, they said.