Eloor municipality to step up campaign against illegal waste dumping

The local body has come up with a ₹40 lakh project to set up the surveillance cameras across its territory

March 10, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Eloor municipality will intensify surveillance against illegal dumping of waste. The local body has come up with a ₹40 lakh project to set up the surveillance cameras across its territory. The municipality had earlier set up 84 such cameras, which were jointly operated by the civic authorities and police. As many as 116 cameras will be additionally added to the network to improve the monitoring programme.

Once the network becomes fully operational, 200 cameras will keep a watch on the illegal dumping of waste. The municipality has also initiated action against those who have been caught dumping waste in public places, said a communication.

Cables are being drawn across the local body through electric poles erected by the Kerala State Electricity Board. The support of the cable operators is also being sought for drawing the cables. The residents of the local body would meet the power charges of the camera units, according to a communication issued by A.D. Sujil chairperson of the local body. The efforts came as part of the campaign for a clean and garbage-free local body, which was launched a year ago.

The door-to-door waste collection by the haritha karma sena has been extended to all houses of the local body. Cleanliness campaigns were also held in all public institutions of the municipality including the schools, Anganwadi, police stations, hospitals, and health centres, the communication said.

Kochi / waste / local authority

