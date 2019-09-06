Elderly woman threatened, robbed of cash

The Vadakkekkara police on Thursday arrested a person on the charge of threatening an aged woman and forcibly taking money from her after gaining entry into her house.
The arrested is Abbas, 53, of Paravur. The police said he had initially attempted to hoodwink the 87-year-old, telling her that she had been granted flood relief, to receive which she would have to initially give him ₹5,000. When she declined to pay, he threatened and forced her to pay the money.
The police tracked Abbas down from near a bar based on details shared by the victim. He had a similar case registered against him at the North Paravur station.
A team led by Sub Inspector T.V. Shibu made the arrest.
