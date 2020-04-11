Eight booked for birthday fete at community kitchen

The Palarivattom police registered a case against eight persons, including a Kochi Corporation councillor, for allegedly celebrating a birthday at a community kitchen, in violation of social distancing norms.

On April 6, the community kitchen at Anchumana allegedly celebrated the birthday of Chakkaraparambu councillor P.M. Naseema. “A cake was cut at the community kitchen in violation of the instruction that no more than five persons should assemble at a place during the lockdown,” said Palarivattom police sources.

Arrested

The Central police arrested a man for posting an obscene image on social media allegedly with the intention of hurting religious sentiments. The accused, P.V. Jyothis of Malappuram, was charged with Section 153 (A) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Indian Penal Code. The Kochi city police also registered 40 cases, arrested 46 persons and took into custody 30 vehicles for violating the lockdown on Saturday.